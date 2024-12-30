Analysts Set Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Price Target at $175.20

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $175.20.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Thomson Reuters

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Thomson Reuters Trading Down 0.5 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRI. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 104.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRI opened at $162.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.23. The company has a market cap of $72.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $142.80 and a twelve month high of $176.03.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.52%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.