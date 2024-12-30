Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 241,200 shares, a growth of 41.9% from the November 30th total of 170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 245,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Bancolombia Stock Performance

NYSE:CIB traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $31.67. 194,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,559. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.55. Bancolombia has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.22.

Bancolombia Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a $0.8044 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.16%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is 50.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bancolombia

Bancolombia Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIB. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the third quarter valued at about $2,667,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Bancolombia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Bancolombia by 442.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 24,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,208,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the third quarter worth $245,000.

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

