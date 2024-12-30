Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decrease of 30.5% from the November 30th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 148.0 days.
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Stock Up 3.3 %
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.81. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95.
About Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien
