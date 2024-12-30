Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decrease of 30.5% from the November 30th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 148.0 days.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Stock Up 3.3 %

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.81. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95.

About Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, Dortmund through its subsidiaries, operates a football club in Germany. The company is involved in operating a football club in Dortmund and marketing SIGNAL IDUNA PARK. It also provides transfer services that include catering, TV marketing, advertising comprising sponsoring activities, and match operations, as well as internet services.

