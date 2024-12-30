Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAIW) Short Interest Down 12.5% in December

Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the November 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Brand Engagement Network Trading Up 3.3 %
Shares of Brand Engagement Network stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.05. 25,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,354. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06. Brand Engagement Network has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25.
Brand Engagement Network Company Profile
