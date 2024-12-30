Brokerages Set Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) PT at $36.29

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.29.

MRCY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mercury Systems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mercury Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

In related news, COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 1,527 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $59,247.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,403,334.40. The trade was a 1.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Mercury Systems by 1,126.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 41.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $41.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 0.78. Mercury Systems has a twelve month low of $25.31 and a twelve month high of $44.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.85.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

