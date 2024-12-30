Brokerages Set Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Price Target at $17.50

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on VIPS shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Vipshop from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.
NYSE:VIPS opened at $13.33 on Monday. Vipshop has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $20.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.31.
Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.
