Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the November 30th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Price Performance

Shares of BPYPO stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $14.09. 33,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,376. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.77. Brookfield Property Partners has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $17.20.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

Brookfield Property Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.3984 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.31%.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.