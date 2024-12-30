BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Short Interest Down 26.4% in December

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the November 30th total of 54,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 499,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BYD Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BYDDY traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,999. BYD has a 52-week low of $43.62 and a 52-week high of $83.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.99. The company has a market capitalization of $104.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.29.

BYD Company Profile

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in automobiles and batteries business in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

