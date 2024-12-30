CanSino Biologics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CASBF) Short Interest Update

CanSino Biologics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CASBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the November 30th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 50.0 days.

CanSino Biologics Price Performance

CASBF remained flat at C$3.75 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389. CanSino Biologics has a fifty-two week low of C$1.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.02.

About CanSino Biologics

CanSino Biologics Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes vaccines in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Convidecia and the Ad5-nCoV for Inhalation vaccines to recombinant novel coronavirus disease; Ad5-EBOV, an Ebola virus vaccine; and MCV2 and MCV4 vaccines for the prevention of N.

