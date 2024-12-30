CanSino Biologics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CASBF) Short Interest Update

CanSino Biologics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CASBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the November 30th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 50.0 days.
CanSino Biologics Price Performance
CASBF remained flat at C$3.75 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389. CanSino Biologics has a fifty-two week low of C$1.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.02.
About CanSino Biologics
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CanSino Biologics
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Power Up: Gaming Industry Expansion Fuels Stock Opportunities
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- These 3 Quirky ETFs May Be Strong Plays in 2025
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
Receive News & Ratings for CanSino Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanSino Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.