Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,600 shares, a growth of 55.2% from the November 30th total of 76,400 shares.

Central Japan Railway Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CJPRY stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.34. The stock had a trading volume of 311,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,047. Central Japan Railway has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.36.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Central Japan Railway had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Central Japan Railway will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Japan Railway Company Profile

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

