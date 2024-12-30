CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.20.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of CEVA from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of CEVA from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on CEVA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

CEVA stock opened at $32.37 on Monday. CEVA has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $33.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.81 million, a PE ratio of -231.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 125.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 338.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CEVA during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in CEVA in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in CEVA during the second quarter worth about $65,000. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

