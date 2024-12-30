Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Price Performance
NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $1.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.59. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.44.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Power Up: Gaming Industry Expansion Fuels Stock Opportunities
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- These 3 Quirky ETFs May Be Strong Plays in 2025
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.