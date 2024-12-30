Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Price Performance

NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $1.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.59. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.44.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

