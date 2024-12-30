Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Check-Cap Price Performance
NASDAQ CHEK opened at $1.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.25. Check-Cap has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.53.
About Check-Cap
