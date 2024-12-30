CO2 Energy Transition Corp.’s Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:NOEMU)

CO2 Energy Transition’s (NASDAQ:NOEMU – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, December 31st. CO2 Energy Transition had issued 6,000,000 shares in its public offering on November 21st. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

CO2 Energy Transition Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NOEMU opened at $10.03 on Monday. CO2 Energy Transition has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $10.25.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CO2 Energy Transition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CO2 Energy Transition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.