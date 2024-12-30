Contrasting Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) and Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) and Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Shopify has a beta of 2.46, suggesting that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ceridian HCM has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Shopify and Ceridian HCM”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shopify $8.21 billion 17.02 $132.00 million $1.07 101.10 Ceridian HCM $1.45 billion 7.94 -$73.40 million $0.03 2,457.33

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Shopify has higher revenue and earnings than Ceridian HCM. Shopify is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ceridian HCM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

69.3% of Shopify shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Ceridian HCM shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Shopify and Ceridian HCM, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shopify 1 15 23 1 2.60 Ceridian HCM 0 0 2 0 3.00

Shopify presently has a consensus price target of $99.03, suggesting a potential downside of 8.46%. Ceridian HCM has a consensus price target of $80.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.20%. Given Ceridian HCM’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ceridian HCM is more favorable than Shopify.

Profitability

This table compares Shopify and Ceridian HCM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shopify 16.84% 11.60% 9.37% Ceridian HCM 0.28% 2.03% 0.51%

Summary

Shopify beats Ceridian HCM on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing. It also sells custom themes and apps, and registration of domain names; and merchant solutions, which include accepting payments, shipping, and securing working capital. The company was formerly known as Jaded Pixel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Shopify Inc. in November 2011. Shopify Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market. The company also provides Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services. It sells its solutions through direct sales force and third-party channels. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

