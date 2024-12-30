Critical Survey: SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) vs. Powerstorm (OTCMKTS:PSTO)

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) and Powerstorm (OTCMKTS:PSTO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SurgePays and Powerstorm, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get SurgePays alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SurgePays 0 1 1 0 2.50 Powerstorm 0 0 0 0 0.00

SurgePays currently has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 364.48%. Given SurgePays’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe SurgePays is more favorable than Powerstorm.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

6.9% of SurgePays shares are held by institutional investors. 29.4% of SurgePays shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

SurgePays has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Powerstorm has a beta of -0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 172% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SurgePays and Powerstorm”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SurgePays $83.60 million 0.44 $20.62 million ($1.13) -1.62 Powerstorm N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SurgePays has higher revenue and earnings than Powerstorm.

Profitability

This table compares SurgePays and Powerstorm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SurgePays -27.39% -55.63% -43.61% Powerstorm N/A N/A N/A

Summary

SurgePays beats Powerstorm on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SurgePays

(Get Free Report)

SurgePays, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial technology and telecom company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mobile Virtual Network Operators, Comprehensive Platform Services, and Lead Generation. The company offers subsidized and non-subsidized mobile virtual network operators for internet connectivity through mobile broadband services to consumers; ACH banking relationships and fintech transactions platform to convenience stores; wireless top-up transactions and wireless product aggregation; and lead generation and case management solutions primarily to law firms in the mass tort industry, as well as call center activities. SurgePays, Inc. is headquartered in Bartlett, Tennessee.

About Powerstorm

(Get Free Report)

Powerstorm Holdings, Inc. operates a consortium of privately held sustainability-themed companies acquired for growth. Its scope of action targets SMEs in 5 themes, including real estate and heritage, telecom and fiber, power and alternative energy, food and aquatic innovation, and electric mobility. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for SurgePays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SurgePays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.