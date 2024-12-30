Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Short Interest Update

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 41.0% from the November 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Daiichi Sankyo Price Performance

Shares of DSNKY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.45. 230,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,745. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.33. Daiichi Sankyo has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $42.48.

Get Daiichi Sankyo alerts:

Daiichi Sankyo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Enhertu, a HER2 directed antibody drug conjugate; Turalio, a CSF-1R inhibitor; Vanflyta, a FLT3 inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed/refractory FLT3-ITD acute myeloid leukemia; ferric carboxymaltose injection for treating anaemia; and Injectafer for the treatment for iron deficiency anaemia.

Receive News & Ratings for Daiichi Sankyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiichi Sankyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.