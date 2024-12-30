Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Short Interest Down 33.4% in December

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, a drop of 33.4% from the November 30th total of 97,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 59,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Docebo Price Performance

Shares of DCBO opened at $45.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.20 and its 200 day moving average is $43.52. Docebo has a 12-month low of $33.81 and a 12-month high of $56.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.71 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCBO. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Docebo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Docebo by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Docebo by 0.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 196,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Docebo by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Docebo during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. 53.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DCBO shares. Atb Cap Markets lowered Docebo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Docebo from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Docebo from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Docebo from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.36.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

