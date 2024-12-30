DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.94.

DHT.UN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Get DRI Healthcare Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DRI Healthcare Trust

DRI Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

DRI Healthcare Trust Company Profile

TSE:DHT.UN opened at C$12.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.99. DRI Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$10.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.43.

(Get Free Report

DRI Healthcare Trust focuses on managing and growing a portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties. It owns a portfolio of 18 royalties derived from the sale of 14 various pharmaceutical products that focuses on eight therapeutic areas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DRI Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRI Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.