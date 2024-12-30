Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Short Interest Up 40.1% in December

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,400 shares, an increase of 40.1% from the November 30th total of 108,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EFR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.94. 63,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,225. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average is $12.89.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 363,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 60,003 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 120.4% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 28,832 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the third quarter worth $358,000. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the second quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

