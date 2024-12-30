Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Short Interest Up 40.1% in December

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,400 shares, an increase of 40.1% from the November 30th total of 108,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE EFR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.94. 63,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,225. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average is $12.89.
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.
About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
