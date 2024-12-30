Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) vs. Daxor (NASDAQ:DXR) Head-To-Head Contrast

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) and Daxor (NASDAQ:DXR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Embecta and Daxor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Embecta 0 1 1 0 2.50 Daxor 0 0 1 0 3.00

Embecta currently has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.11%. Daxor has a consensus target price of $24.75, indicating a potential upside of 219.35%. Given Daxor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Daxor is more favorable than Embecta.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Embecta has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daxor has a beta of -0.51, indicating that its share price is 151% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Embecta and Daxor”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Embecta $1.12 billion 1.07 $78.30 million $1.35 15.33 Daxor $2.61 million 14.39 N/A N/A N/A

Embecta has higher revenue and earnings than Daxor.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.8% of Embecta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Daxor shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Embecta shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 59.0% of Daxor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Embecta pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Daxor pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Embecta pays out 44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Embecta and Daxor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Embecta 6.97% -18.54% 11.43% Daxor N/A N/A N/A

About Embecta

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally. Embecta Corp. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

About Daxor

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing. The company develops and markets BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, a diagnostic blood test to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms for used in a broad range of medical and surgical conditions. The company was formerly known as Idant Corporation and changed its name to Daxor Corporation in May 1973. Daxor Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Daxor Corporation is a subsidiary of Estate Of Joseph Feldschuh.

