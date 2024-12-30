Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) Short Interest Update

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 955,200 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the November 30th total of 768,700 shares. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 227,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energous

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Energous stock. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT – Free Report) by 44.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 408,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,409 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned 6.24% of Energous worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energous Stock Up 243.2 %

NASDAQ WATT opened at $1.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.71. Energous has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $2.75.

About Energous

Energous ( NASDAQ:WATT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter. Energous had a negative return on equity of 317.56% and a negative net margin of 4,368.98%.

Energous Corporation provides wireless charging system solutions in the United States. The company develops WattUp wireless power networks technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets; software controls; hardware designs; and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for Internet of Things devices.

