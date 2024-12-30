Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Evogene Trading Down 2.4 %

EVGN opened at $1.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average is $3.40. The company has a market cap of $8.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.36. Evogene has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $10.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evogene

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evogene stock. Renaissance Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. 10.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

