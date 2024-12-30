First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ERn Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 80.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Strategic Equity Management acquired a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the second quarter worth about $333,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,333,000 after acquiring an additional 11,013 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 274.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 13,645 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ RFDI traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,075. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $68.36. The firm has a market cap of $115.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.04.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.1513 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed ex U.S. index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed-country stocks (excluding the US) selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

