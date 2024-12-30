Genfit S.A. (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) Short Interest Update

Genfit S.A. (OTCMKTS:GNFTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Genfit Stock Up 2.9 %
GNFTF opened at $3.54 on Monday. Genfit has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $5.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day moving average of $5.08.
Genfit Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Genfit
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Warner Bros. Discovery: 2 Cores to Shape a Turnaround in 2025
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Starbucks: 4 Reasons to Buy on Overblown Strike Fears
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 Companies Buying Back Stock: Here’s Why They’re Doing It
Receive News & Ratings for Genfit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genfit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.