Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Short Interest Update

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 994,400 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the November 30th total of 1,358,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Gentera Price Performance

Shares of Gentera stock remained flat at $1.36 on Friday. Gentera has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25.

Gentera Company Profile

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico and Peru. The company offers individual and group credit, savings, insurance, and transactional channels services to entrepreneurs and microentrepreneurs. It also provides insurance agent services; and personal loans; as well as operates as a bank commission agent administrator that offers financial operations, payment of services, and cellphone top-ups services.

