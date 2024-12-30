Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Short Interest Update

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 994,400 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the November 30th total of 1,358,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Gentera Price Performance
Shares of Gentera stock remained flat at $1.36 on Friday. Gentera has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25.
Gentera Company Profile
