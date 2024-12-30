GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
GigaMedia Price Performance
Shares of GigaMedia stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.38. GigaMedia has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $1.60.
GigaMedia Company Profile
