Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Gold Resource Trading Up 5.4 %

NYSE:GORO opened at $0.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.60. Gold Resource has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.71.

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $13.27 million during the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative net margin of 61.31% and a negative return on equity of 35.25%. Equities analysts forecast that Gold Resource will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Resource

Gold Resource Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gold Resource stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Gold Resource Co. ( NYSE:GORO Free Report ) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,496,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.65% of Gold Resource worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal assets are the 100% owned Don David gold mine and Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

