Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI) Short Interest Up 44.2% in December

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, an increase of 44.2% from the November 30th total of 894,800 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 96,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.4 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Golden Matrix Group news, insider Aleksandar Milovanovic purchased 14,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $37,762.22. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 77,502,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,480,401.52. This represents a 0.02 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 49,596 shares of company stock worth $121,380. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Golden Matrix Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Matrix Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMGI. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Golden Matrix Group by 56.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8,408 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Matrix Group by 332.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 22,420 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Golden Matrix Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 545,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 32,182 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Golden Matrix Group in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Matrix Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 2.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Matrix Group Stock Performance

Golden Matrix Group Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ GMGI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,395. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.40. Golden Matrix Group has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82.

(Get Free Report)

Golden Matrix Group, Inc provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Matrix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Matrix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.