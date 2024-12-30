Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Short Interest Update

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Great Wall Motor Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GWLLY remained flat at $18.22 during midday trading on Friday. 10 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476. Great Wall Motor has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $22.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.94.
About Great Wall Motor
