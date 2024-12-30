Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Short Interest Update

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GWLLY remained flat at $18.22 during midday trading on Friday. 10 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476. Great Wall Motor has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $22.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.94.

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Europe, ASEAN countries, Latin America, the Middle East, Australia, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers SUVs, sedans, pick-up trucks, multi-purpose vehicles, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names.

