Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.69 and last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 2103939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

A number of research firms recently commented on TV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.90 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $935.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.38, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $812.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 23.3% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 31,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the third quarter worth $90,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the third quarter valued at $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

