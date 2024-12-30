Himalaya Shipping (HSHP) and Its Rivals Head to Head Contrast

Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) is one of 57 publicly-traded companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Himalaya Shipping to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Himalaya Shipping has a beta of 2.36, indicating that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Himalaya Shipping’s competitors have a beta of 1.15, indicating that their average stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Himalaya Shipping alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Himalaya Shipping and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Himalaya Shipping 1 0 0 0 1.00 Himalaya Shipping Competitors 279 1677 1876 94 2.45

Dividends

As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential upside of 50.65%. Given Himalaya Shipping’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Himalaya Shipping has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Himalaya Shipping pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Himalaya Shipping pays out 14.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies pay a dividend yield of 5.8% and pay out 23.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Himalaya Shipping and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Himalaya Shipping $112.30 million $1.51 million 3.49 Himalaya Shipping Competitors $831.18 million $120.80 million 5.64

Himalaya Shipping’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Himalaya Shipping. Himalaya Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Himalaya Shipping and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Himalaya Shipping 21.93% 15.72% 3.14% Himalaya Shipping Competitors 31.53% 16.20% 8.24%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.3% of Himalaya Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.7% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Himalaya Shipping competitors beat Himalaya Shipping on 13 of the 15 factors compared.

Himalaya Shipping Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Himalaya Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himalaya Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.