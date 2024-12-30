Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Short Interest Down 7.2% in December

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 564,400 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the November 30th total of 608,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 261,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Ichor in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Ichor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Ichor in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ichor in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ichor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.57.

Get Ichor alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ichor

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ichor

Ichor Stock Down 1.1 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Ichor by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Ichor by 136.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Ichor by 214.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Ichor by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,353. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.35 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.64. Ichor has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $46.43.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $211.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.24 million. Ichor had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ichor will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ichor

(Get Free Report)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.