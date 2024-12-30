Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Short Interest Down 7.2% in December

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 564,400 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the November 30th total of 608,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 261,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Ichor in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Ichor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Ichor in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ichor in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ichor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.57.
Ichor stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,353. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.35 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.64. Ichor has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $46.43.
Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $211.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.24 million. Ichor had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ichor will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.
