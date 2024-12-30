Insider Buying: Arena REIT (ASX:ARF) Insider Acquires 8,970 Shares of Stock

Arena REIT (ASX:ARF – Get Free Report) insider Helen Thornton acquired 8,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$3.92 ($2.43) per share, with a total value of A$35,162.40 ($21,840.00).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.08.
The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, December 29th. Arena REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.50%.
Arena REIT is an ASX200 listed property group that develops, owns and manages social infrastructure properties across Australia. Our current portfolio of social infrastructure properties is leased to a diversified tenant base in the growing early learning and healthcare sectors.
