Insider Selling: Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Major Shareholder Sells $7,998,794.24 in Stock

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) major shareholder S Corp Gable sold 316,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $7,998,794.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,634,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,607,516.48. The trade was a 10.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

S Corp Gable also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 24th, S Corp Gable sold 160,539 shares of Aris Water Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $4,042,372.02.

On Wednesday, December 18th, S Corp Gable sold 38,739 shares of Aris Water Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $969,637.17.

On Monday, December 16th, S Corp Gable sold 57,731 shares of Aris Water Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $1,475,027.05.

Aris Water Solutions Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE ARIS opened at $24.07 on Monday. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.56.

Aris Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Aris Water Solutions

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.50%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARIS. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 2,346.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the third quarter valued at $2,080,000. 39.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aris Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered Aris Water Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aris Water Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.83.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

