Insider Selling: The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) Director Sells $149,411.25 in Stock

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) Director John C. Love sold 10,485 shares of The InterGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $149,411.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

The InterGroup Stock Performance

INTG stock opened at $14.27 on Monday. The InterGroup Co. has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $26.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.12.

The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The financial services provider reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.43 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of The InterGroup

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The InterGroup stock. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in The InterGroup Co. ( NASDAQ:INTG Free Report ) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 330,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC owned approximately 15.12% of The InterGroup worth $6,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The InterGroup in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The InterGroup Company Profile

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.

