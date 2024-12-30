Insider Selling: The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) Director Sells $149,411.25 in Stock

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) Director John C. Love sold 10,485 shares of The InterGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $149,411.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
The InterGroup Stock Performance
INTG stock opened at $14.27 on Monday. The InterGroup Co. has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $26.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.12.
The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The financial services provider reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.43 million during the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The InterGroup in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
The InterGroup Company Profile
The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.
