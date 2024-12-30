Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG) Short Interest Update

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 623,200 shares, a growth of 43.0% from the November 30th total of 435,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 267,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have weighed in on ITRG shares. Desjardins raised shares of Integra Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Cormark upgraded shares of Integra Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.
Integra Resources Price Performance
ITRG stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.87. The stock had a trading volume of 182,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,113. Integra Resources has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $1.28. The stock has a market cap of $147.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.35.
Integra Resources Company Profile
Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.
