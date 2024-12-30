Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG) Short Interest Update

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 623,200 shares, a growth of 43.0% from the November 30th total of 435,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 267,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ITRG shares. Desjardins raised shares of Integra Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Cormark upgraded shares of Integra Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Integra Resources stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Integra Resources Corp. ( NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG Free Report ) by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159,709 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Integra Resources worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITRG stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.87. The stock had a trading volume of 182,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,113. Integra Resources has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $1.28. The stock has a market cap of $147.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.35.

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

