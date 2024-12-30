Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 290,000 shares, an increase of 87.9% from the November 30th total of 154,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 395,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXQ traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.33. 115,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,155. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.32 million, a P/E ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.56. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $46.82.

Get Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.0689 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF

About Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 224.9% during the second quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 326,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,081,000 after buying an additional 226,210 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $893,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 58.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $477,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.