Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 290,000 shares, an increase of 87.9% from the November 30th total of 154,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 395,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:SOXQ traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.33. 115,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,155. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.32 million, a P/E ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.56. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $46.82.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.0689 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.
