Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Short Interest Update

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,600 shares, an increase of 52.2% from the November 30th total of 143,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 192,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 445,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 198,972 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 764,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,071,000 after purchasing an additional 163,705 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the third quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the second quarter worth approximately $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Stock Performance

NYSE:VGM traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.02. 518,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,747. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.33. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $10.70.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Announces Dividend

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.0646 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

