iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the November 30th total of 2,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,141,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 7,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ACWX traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $52.14. 182,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,687. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $48.68 and a twelve month high of $57.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.7673 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

