iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Short Interest Update

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 846,500 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the November 30th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,034,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 55.5% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,323.5% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SHV stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.07. 3,037,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,944,598. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.32. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.91 and a 1-year high of $110.64.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.4268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

