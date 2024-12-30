JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2024

JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 48.0% from the November 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

JCDecaux Price Performance

JCDecaux stock remained flat at $15.70 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JCDecaux has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $22.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of JCDecaux to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JCDecaux

JCDecaux Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JCDecaux SE operates as an outdoor advertising company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment provides advertising services in shopping malls; rents street furniture; and sells and rents equipment, such as automatic public toilets, bikes, etc., as well as provides cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.