JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Short Interest Update

JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 48.0% from the November 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
JCDecaux Price Performance
JCDecaux stock remained flat at $15.70 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JCDecaux has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $22.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.67.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of JCDecaux to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.
JCDecaux Company Profile
JCDecaux SE operates as an outdoor advertising company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment provides advertising services in shopping malls; rents street furniture; and sells and rents equipment, such as automatic public toilets, bikes, etc., as well as provides cleaning, maintenance, and other services.
Read More
