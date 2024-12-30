JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Receives $37.72 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.72.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on JFrog from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of JFrog from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of JFrog in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on JFrog from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.
JFrog Price Performance
Insider Transactions at JFrog
In other JFrog news, CFO Eduard Grabscheid sold 834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $25,520.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,976,156. The trade was a 0.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 35,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,066,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,975,229 shares in the company, valued at $149,256,870. This trade represents a 0.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 256,921 shares of company stock worth $7,927,309. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of JFrog
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in JFrog during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the second quarter valued at about $187,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the second quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 13.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.
About JFrog
JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.
