Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Short Interest Update

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,700 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the November 30th total of 161,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Juggernaut Exploration Stock Performance
Shares of Juggernaut Exploration stock opened at $0.04 on Monday. Juggernaut Exploration has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06.
Juggernaut Exploration Company Profile
