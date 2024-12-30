Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Short Interest Update

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,700 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the November 30th total of 161,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Juggernaut Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of Juggernaut Exploration stock opened at $0.04 on Monday. Juggernaut Exploration has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06.

Get Juggernaut Exploration alerts:

Juggernaut Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, platinum, platinum group elements, copper, lead, and zinc and other base metals, as well as sand, gravel, graphite, barite, and other industrial minerals and materials.

Receive News & Ratings for Juggernaut Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juggernaut Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.