KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Short Interest Update

KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the November 30th total of 26,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of KALA BIO in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Get KALA BIO alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on KALA BIO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

KALA BIO Price Performance

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in KALA BIO stock. SR One Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of KALA BIO, Inc. ( NASDAQ:KALA Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 443,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,000. KALA BIO makes up approximately 1.0% of SR One Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. SR One Capital Management LP owned approximately 15.76% of KALA BIO at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KALA traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.87. 34,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,617. KALA BIO has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The company has a market cap of $31.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of -2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $0.50. As a group, analysts anticipate that KALA BIO will post -10.84 EPS for the current year.

About KALA BIO

(Get Free Report)

KALA BIO, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare and severe eye diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KALA BIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KALA BIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.