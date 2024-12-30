Koei Tecmo Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKHCF) Short Interest Update

Koei Tecmo Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKHCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,109,900 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the November 30th total of 1,573,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Koei Tecmo Stock Performance

TKHCF opened at $11.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.99. Koei Tecmo has a 52-week low of $11.99 and a 52-week high of $11.99.

About Koei Tecmo

Koei Tecmo Holdings Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Entertainment, Amusement, and Real Estate segments. The Entertainment segment develops and sells entertainment contents.

