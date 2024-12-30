Laser Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:LASE) Short Interest Down 19.2% in December

Laser Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:LASE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,600 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the November 30th total of 320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Laser Photonics during the second quarter worth $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Laser Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth $577,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Laser Photonics by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 21,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Laser Photonics in the third quarter valued at about $4,077,000. 1.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LASE traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,976. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 3.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.02. Laser Photonics has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $19.80.

Laser Photonics Corporation provides integrated laser blasting solutions for corrosion control, rust removal, de-coating, pre- and post-welding, laser cleaning, and surface conditioning in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa. It offers laser cleaning systems, such as CleanTech Titan FX for cleaning, rust removal, and surface conditioning; CleanTech Titan Express, a high-power fiber laser for cleaning and surface conditioning; CleanTech MegaCenter, an industrial-grade laser parts cleaning, rust removal, and surface conditioning system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-50-CTHD, an entry-level dual axis laser cleaning and surface treatment system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-100-CTHD, an air-cooled pulsed laser systems; CleanTech Handheld LPC-200-CTHD for cleaning rust, remove paints, and other coatings; CleanTech Handheld LPC-300-CTHD, a air-cooled laser system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-1000-CTHS, a single axis laser cleaning and surface treatment system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-1000-CTHD, a portable handheld roughing laser cleaner; CleanTech Handheld-1500-CTHS, an handheld laser cleaning, roughing, and surface preparation system; CleanTech Handheld-1500-CTHD, a dual axis fiber laser system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-2000-CTHD for cleaning rust and remove coatings; CleanTech LPC-3000-CTHD for cleaning and removing rust, corrosion, and other materials; CleanTech Laser Blaster Cabinet, a laser cleaning machine; CleanTech Robotic Cell Enclosure, an AI-capable laser cleaning system that eliminates the concerns over human hazard and eye safety; CleanTech EZ- Rider, a laser cleaning tool; and CleanTech Robot, an industrial robotic laser cleaning system.

