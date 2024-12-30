LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the three research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.33.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

LGI Homes stock opened at $89.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.99. LGI Homes has a 52 week low of $84.00 and a 52 week high of $136.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 12.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $651.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.27 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LGI Homes will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in LGI Homes during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in LGI Homes by 29.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 27.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

