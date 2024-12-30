Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Receives $280.85 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $280.85.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $310.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $262.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

In other news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total transaction of $1,555,408.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,940.30. This represents a 30.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total value of $1,974,915.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,802.11. This represents a 30.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 93.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 555.6% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW opened at $248.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $265.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.96. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $209.55 and a fifty-two week high of $287.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.37%.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

