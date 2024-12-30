Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Given New $194.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $170.00 to $194.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Masimo from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Masimo from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.67.

MASI stock opened at $170.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 117.91 and a beta of 1.01. Masimo has a one year low of $101.61 and a one year high of $180.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.32.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. Masimo had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $504.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Masimo by 47.1% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Masimo by 133.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Masimo by 25.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

